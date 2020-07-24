Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On July 22, 2020 peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin; mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Peg, Bridget and Garth, Shaun and Rosetta; grandmother of Richard, Mardie and Alex; sister of Michael (dec), Peg and Jake (dec), Frances and David (dec), John and Desley, Una and Michael, Erin and Tom. In lieu of flowers donations can be made online to Wellington Free Ambulance or left at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Pine Avenue and Main Street, Upper Hutt on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the above mentioned Church on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 7.00pm.







McEVOY, Deirdre Anne:On July 22, 2020 peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin; mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Peg, Bridget and Garth, Shaun and Rosetta; grandmother of Richard, Mardie and Alex; sister of Michael (dec), Peg and Jake (dec), Frances and David (dec), John and Desley, Una and Michael, Erin and Tom. In lieu of flowers donations can be made online to Wellington Free Ambulance or left at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Pine Avenue and Main Street, Upper Hutt on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the above mentioned Church on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 7.00pm. Published in Dominion Post on July 24, 2020

