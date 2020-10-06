SHANKS, Deidre Joy:
Of Tawa, Wellington. Died suddenly on 2nd October 2020 after a short illness, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of Don (of 59 years). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil & Holle Shanks (Germany), and cherished Oma of their children Anni, Timm & Julia, and Emma. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather & Robert Becada (Tawa), and adored Nana of Braden (Australia) and Kelsey. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Colleen & Eric (both deceased), Sheryl & Bill, and Ken & Shirley. Loved Aunty of Barbara, Janice and Christopher; Aaron and Penny; Richard, Christopher and David, and their families. Many thanks to the kind staff of Churtonleigh Rest Home & Ward 4, Kenepuru Hospital for the past weeks of care.
Received by Jesus her Saviour, her faith is now sight. A private family service and cremation is being held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Deidre's life will be held at St Christopher's Church, Cnr Main & Lyndhurst Roads, Tawa, on Monday 2nd November at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance www.wfa.org.nz/donate would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31, 2020