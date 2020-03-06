ORMSBY,
Deborah Carole (Debbie)
(nee James):
Of Whitby. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 3.3.2020, aged 58 years. Adored mum to Emma. Much loved sister and sister-in-law to Andrew and Sarah, and Jennifer (dec). A loved aunt to Connor, and Tessa. A devoted friend to Rob. The family would like to thank all of those who have supported and cared for Debbie, especially Will, and Maureen. Messages for "the family of Debbie Ormsby" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240 or via www.tributes.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at the North Porirua Baptist Church, 69f Discovery Drive, Whitby, Porirua, on Monday, 9 March commencing at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
At Debbie's request,
please wear bright colours.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020