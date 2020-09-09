McCAWE,
Debbie (nee Reilly):
Passed away on 3 September 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimers, aged 55 years. Always remembered by John, Jacob, Valyn and Blake. A wonderful mother and a great friend who always had time to listen and give back a smile. For those that came forward to be involved in recent years, to help, to support and to be there for Debbie and the family - we thank you. A Memorial Service for Debbie will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 11 September 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020