  • "to John & Family , sorry to hear of Dabbie's passing. Far..."
    - Steph Ursin
  • "To my darling little Sister, I clearly remember the first..."
    - Clare Whatarangi
  • "To my darling youngest sister, may you rest easy now as..."
    - Clare Whatarangi
  • "My Dearest Debbie , we Started out as colleagues, fast..."
    - Mary Travers-Clarke
  • "Debbie, I remember you and David being the new kids in..."
    - Michele Cairns
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor,
cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
McCAWE,
Debbie (nee Reilly):
Passed away on 3 September 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimers, aged 55 years. Always remembered by John, Jacob, Valyn and Blake. A wonderful mother and a great friend who always had time to listen and give back a smile. For those that came forward to be involved in recent years, to help, to support and to be there for Debbie and the family - we thank you. A Memorial Service for Debbie will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 11 September 2020 at 2.00pm.


