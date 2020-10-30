HARRIS, Debbie Victoria:
On October 29, 2020, peacefully at Summerset on the Coast, Paraparaumu. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom; Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Marlene, Susan and John, Jane, Graham and Rachael, Brendon and Julia. Much loved Nana of her 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, would be appreciated. Messages to "the Harris family" may be placed in Debbie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Debbie's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 30, 2020