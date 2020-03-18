McELLIGOTT, Dean:
Passed away suddenly on 14th March 2020 as the result of an accident. 53 years young and taken much too soon. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Anita. Adored father of James, Caitlin, Leah, and father-in-law of Jerry. Cherished son of Mary and the late Ron McElligott, and loved brother of Mark, Julie, Rachael, and Steve. A celebration of Dean's life will be held at 11.00am on Friday 20th March at the Tamahere Community Centre, 21 Devine Road, Hamilton. Communications to the McElligott Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 18, 2020