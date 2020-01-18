MAZEY, Dean:
Born 3rd September 1963. Loving husband to Dianne, and cherished father of Brayden and Simon. Much loved son of John and Heather, and younger brother of Greg. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer on 16th January 2020. Immense thanks to the amazing staff at Wellington Hospital, Wairarapa DHB, Wellington Free Ambulance and Lansdowne Park Care Centre for their outstanding care and kindness. A memorial service to celebrate Dean's life will be held in The Village Chapel, 4 – 6 High St, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Wednesday 22nd January at 1.30pm.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020