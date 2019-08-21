DRINNAN, Dean Love
Douglas O'Regan:
On Sunday 18th August 2019, we lost Dean, dearly beloved son of Margaret, and dearly loved brother of Elisabeth and Fraser. Loved step-dad to Byron and family, and loved uncle of Paul, Nicholas and Steven. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to Dean's family may be placed online in Dean's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/-PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Memorial Service to celebrate Dean's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Corner of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Friday 30th August 2019 at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2019