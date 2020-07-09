PATEL,
Dayaram Lakhubhai:
29.08.1942 – 07.07.2020
Died peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Son of the late Lakhubhai and Sonaben Patel. Beloved husband of Urmilaben Dayaram Patel, much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather to Bhagwat Patel, Bhavna Patel, Varshika Patel, Janisha Patel, Taruna Bhana, Dipak Bhana, Roshaan Bhana, Jaynesh Bhana, Yaswanti Patel, Ashwin Patel, Ishaan Patel, Shainesh Patel, Bayleigh Patel. We wish to thank the staff of Wellington Hospital, Ward 5 South, for their service and care of Dayaram. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance at the service or online at www.wfa.org.nz Messages to 'the Patel family' may be left in Dayaram's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A funeral service for Dayaram will be held at the Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 9 July 2020. Arrival at 10.30am and ceremony begins at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 9, 2020