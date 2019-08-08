WHELAN,

Dawn (Rosemary):

Born 28 September 1943, died peacefully at 1.40am on 7 August 2019, with family at Kandahar Home Masterton, aged 76 years. Loving mother of Kris and wife Jiska (Masterton); and Josie and partner Paul (Little River, Canterbury). Special grandmother to Nikky, Janna, Alia and Abe. Special friend of Lani and Frank, Paul and Ned, and families, and the many contemporaries and young people who Dawn looked out for and whose lives she touched so gently, especially Tim. Esteemed teacher and mentor of pre-school and intellectually challenged students over a long career in the Hutt Valley. Dawn will be with family at 301 Rosetta Rd, Paraparaumu, and anyone who wants to reverence her is welcome to come and spend time with her and Whanau on Thursday,

8 August. All are welcome to a celebration of Dawn's life to be held at Cedarwood,

17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Saturday, 10 August, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

