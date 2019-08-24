TOFIELD, Dawn:
Of Tawa. Peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on Wednesday 21 August 2019, aged 82 years. Loved partner of the late Tony Tofield. Dearly loved Mum of Sara and Mark, and Dean. Treasured Nana of Lucas and Liam. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Doug and Dora (both dec), Trev and Lorraine (both dec), Ash and Gay, Beulah and Graeme. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 5 South for their care of Mum. Donations in lieu of flowers to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 7069, Newtown, Wellington 6242. A Memorial Service for Dawn will be held next week. For further information please contact Sara on (04) 232-6072.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019