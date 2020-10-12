THORNTON, Dawn Lorraine:
On October 11, 2020 peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 79. Much Loved wife of the late Barry. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Suz, Rodney and Vanessa, Sharon and Mark. Loved grandmother of Alistair and Marnie, Layton and Tamara, Miah, Nicole, Mitchel, Kyle, and Brock, and great-grandmother of Meadow, Braxton and Zakaria. Loved sister of Gary (deceased) and Margaret, Graeme (deceased), Maurice and Cecile, Rex and Marilyn, Jo-Anne and Ian. A service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Wednesday, October 14 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
