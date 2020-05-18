PAGE, Dawn Mary:
On 14 May 2020, peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 89 years, we said goodbye to Dawn, beloved wife and soulmate of the late Philip, and special sister of the late Robert (Bob) Lambert. She is the cherished Mum of Debbie Cooper and Fiona Crookes, treasured Nana of Adam and Sam, and Sean and Emma, special mother-in-law of Gerry and John, and a much loved Auntie Dawn to her nieces Romola, Susan, Gail (dec), Juliea, Coral and Jenny. Our sincere thanks go to the amazing staff of Ward 7 South for their exceptional care of Dawn. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ, www.stroke.org.nz/ would be appreciated. A celebration of Dawn's life will take place on Tuesday 19 May 2020. Please contact Guardian Funeral Home for further information 04 4774025.
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2020