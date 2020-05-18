Dawn PAGE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn PAGE.
Service Information
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
044774025
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 18, 2020
Death Notice

PAGE, Dawn Mary:

On 14 May 2020, peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 89 years, we said goodbye to Dawn, beloved wife and soulmate of the late Philip, and special sister of the late Robert (Bob) Lambert. She is the cherished Mum of Debbie Cooper and Fiona Crookes, treasured Nana of Adam and Sam, and Sean and Emma, special mother-in-law of Gerry and John, and a much loved Auntie Dawn to her nieces Romola, Susan, Gail (dec), Juliea, Coral and Jenny. Our sincere thanks go to the amazing staff of Ward 7 South for their exceptional care of Dawn. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ, www.stroke.org.nz/ would be appreciated. A celebration of Dawn's life will take place on Tuesday 19 May 2020. Please contact Guardian Funeral Home for further information 04 4774025.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.