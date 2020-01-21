IBBOTSON, Dawn: (CBE)
Died peacefully on January 10, 2020, in Dunedin, aged 105. Dearly loved life partner of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Anne, Neal and Judy, Ruth-Mary and Chris. Inspiring grandmother to Sarina, Tony, Julie, Sara, Meredith, Lucy, Suzanna, Annabel, Kate and Caroline, and great-grandmother to 21. A celebration of Dawn's life was held at First Church of Otago on Wednesday, January 15. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Hospice would be welcomed.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 21, 2020