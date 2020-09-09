HARVEY, Dawn:
On September 3, 2020, Dawn passed away peacefully. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved by Joan and the late Tony; John, Rachel, Ben and Tom, and all her Harvey/Hanson relatives. Special thanks for the love and care from Dawn's Palmerston North friends and the team at Malvina Major Hospital. A service for Dawn will be held in Cornwall Manor, 1 Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 12 September 2020 at 2.00pm. Live streaming is also available for those who can't make it - details available from [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2020