GREEN, Dawn:
On February 8, 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Loved wife of the late Neil, mother of Robyn and Martin and sister of Norman. Loved family friend of the Cartys. Messages to the Green family may be left in Dawn's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 10, 2020