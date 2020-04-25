GRAY, Dawn Lois:
Of Coastal Villas, Paraparaumu, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Wife to the late Derek Gray, beloved friend of the late Frank, and partner to Gerry, mother to Larry (deceased), Steven, Daryl and Anne, Lee and Jodine, and Trish. Grandmother to Selena, Sam, Mark, Kevin, Shaun, and Ella. Great-grandmother to Fox, Mea, Amber, and Joseph. Great-great-grandmother to Cassiuas. To our beautiful relatives and friends, a memorial service will be held in due time; notification will be sent.
Always love you Mum.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020