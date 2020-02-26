ELLIS, Dawn Evelyn:
On 20 February 2020 at Sevenoaks Lodge, Paraparaumu, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of James, mother of Karen, Leith (dec), Andrea and Sonya; grandmother of James, Robert, Kathryn, Christopher, Phoebe; great-grandmother of Joshua, Jack, Michael, Eva and Frank; mother-in-law to David, Louise and Ken. A family celebration of Dawn's life will be held followed by cremation. Sincere thanks to Sevenoaks staff for Dawn's loving care. Condolences and messages can be sent to the 'Ellis family', c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020