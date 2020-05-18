COFFEY,
Dawn Lillian (nee Abraham):
Promoted to Glory
Aged 92 years, who passed away on Saturday 16 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, and dearly loved mother of Wayne and Ann, Christine and Murray, Brian and Hilary, Sheryl and Richard. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Stan and Anne (Canada), sister of Morris (deceased) and sister-in-law Lois (Australia). Loved Grandma of her 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. The family will be celebrating Dawn's life of faith, and her love of family and church, at 11.00am on Wednesday 20th May, at the Salvation Army, Cnr of Kings Crescent and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt.
"Well done good and
faithful servant",
Matthew Chapter 25.
Attendance will need to be restricted to family and close friends in order to observe the Alert Level 2 Covid 19 regulations. Dawn's service of celebration and remembrance will be streamed live. Please contact family, or Gee & Hickton for details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the work of the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 9070, Christchurch 8149.
Published in Dominion Post from May 18 to May 20, 2020