Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



CLAYTON, Dawn:

To our dearest nana, we all miss you dearly and we're thinking of you today, on your birthday; of the days we had with you watching planes from the window, visiting the beach and sitting in your blooming garden, and enjoying the sun together. We miss your calls every week and the way you sent cards to show your love and care. Though we miss you we have such fond memories we will hold onto for years to come.

So blessed we were to have a nana and

great-nana like you.



If flowers grow in heaven,

Lord please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my nana's arms,

And tell her they're from me.

Love from all your grand- children and great-grandchildren





CLAYTON, Dawn:To our dearest nana, we all miss you dearly and we're thinking of you today, on your birthday; of the days we had with you watching planes from the window, visiting the beach and sitting in your blooming garden, and enjoying the sun together. We miss your calls every week and the way you sent cards to show your love and care. Though we miss you we have such fond memories we will hold onto for years to come.So blessed we were to have a nana andgreat-nana like you.If flowers grow in heaven,Lord please pick a bunch for me,Place them in my nana's arms,And tell her they're from me.Love from all your grand- children and great-grandchildren Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers