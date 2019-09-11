CLAYTON, Dawn:
To our dearest nana, we all miss you dearly and we're thinking of you today, on your birthday; of the days we had with you watching planes from the window, visiting the beach and sitting in your blooming garden, and enjoying the sun together. We miss your calls every week and the way you sent cards to show your love and care. Though we miss you we have such fond memories we will hold onto for years to come.
So blessed we were to have a nana and
great-nana like you.
If flowers grow in heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my nana's arms,
And tell her they're from me.
Love from all your grand- children and great-grandchildren
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019