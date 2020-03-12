CARR, Dawn:
On Sunday, 8th March 2020. Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home and Hospital, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Russell (who's been waiting 36 years to the day). Loved mother of Roy, Laurie, Bron and Lance. Loved mother-in-law of Denise, Carl, Barry and Connie. Loving Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, moko's and moko moko's. Messages or tributes can be posted in Dawn's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In accordance with the family's wishes a private service has been held on Wednesday 11th March 2020.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020