ROBERTS, Davina Elsie:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 25th September 2020 at Aroha Care Centre, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Alan & Diane, and Terry & Jing. Cherished Nan to Elise, Amy, and Jacinda. All communications to the Roberts Family can be sent, c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Davina will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday 9th October 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020