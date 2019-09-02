WOODLEY, David:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Hospital on Friday, 30 August 2019, aged 88 years. A much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Thanks to the staff at Johnsonvale and Summerset for their care of Dad. A funeral service for David will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Love you always, Dad xoxoxo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019