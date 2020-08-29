WILSON, David Stanley:
Dave died peacefully at home on 27th August 2020, aged 64. Deeply loved and missed by his wife, Iona, & daughters, Aimee and Caitlin. Proud maths teacher, basketball coach and emerging poet. Thanks to the fantastic medical care throughout his journey, particularly Dr Emma Dunning, Dr Ann O'Donnell, Shaun at Mary Potter Hospice, and Viv from the Cancer Society. Messages to the "McNaughton-Wilson family" may be left in Dave's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private but will be live-streamed. The link to access the live-stream will be available on Dave's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Kia atawhai.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020