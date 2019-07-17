WILLIAMS, David John:
Passed away peacefully at home in Paraparaumu on July 13th 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband for over 65 years of the late Mary Alice Williams. Much loved father of Susan, John and the late Chris. Much loved grandfather of Alex, Harry, Gala, Hunter and Josie, and much loved great-grandfather of Charlie, Ollie, Jayde, Kyra and Vinnie.
R.I.P.
According to David's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
