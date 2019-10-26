WHEELER,
David Leonard Arthur:
Suddenly at home on 25 October 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loved father of Sandra, Lachale, David, Caroline and Bronwyn. Loved grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (P.O. Box 601, Thorndon 6140) would be appreciated. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Martin de Porres Church, Park Avenue, Avalon, on Wednesday 30 October at 11.00am, and thereafter private cremation. The rosary will be recited in the above church on Tuesday evening (29 October) at 7.00pm. Messages to "the Wheeler family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
