UNDERWOOD,
David James:
On 8 October 2019, aged 85. Brave through a long illness; most loved husband of Rachel, father and father-in-law of Matthew, Catharine (Katie), Ruth & Charles, Dan & Sayuri, and Lynley; grandfather of James, Charlotte, Jonathan, Tai, Amy and Joe; brother of the late John, Chrystal, Louise, Stephen, Margaret, and Alistair; son of the late Jack and Daisy, stepson of Nancy; a loved and valued friend, chartered accountant and business advisor, patient with people, champion of many causes and community organisations. Sincere thanks to Dr Clifford and the nurses at Kelburn Northland Medical Centre and Ward 6E Wellington Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Royal Forest and Bird Society, Wellington Free Ambulance, Downtown Community Mission are welcome. Envelopes may be left at the service. The funeral will be held at St Peter's Church, 211 Willis Street, Wellington, on Wednesday 16 October, at 1.30pm. Online tributes welcome at legacy.com
