STEVENS, David Stanley:
Died suddenly on 16th October 2020, at Rita Angus Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Ann, father and father-in-law of Mark & Cate and Roma & Angus. Grandfather of Tim, Michael, Sophia, and Olivia. Brother of Jenny. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus for their care and support of David. No flowers by request. Donations can be made in David's memory to Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz Messages to 'the Stevens family' may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. As per David's wishes, a private service will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2020