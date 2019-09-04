SMITH,
David Harry Lawson:
89 years old. Beloved son of Henry Lawson Smith and Gladys. Loved husband of Sarah Tuera Simmonds, and father to Bruce, Graeme, Ross, Stuart, Keith, and many mokopuna. A farewell service will be held at Serenity Funerals, St Aubyn Street, Hastings, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, then commence to Poupatate Marae for a final service on Thursday at 1.00pm at Kelvin Grove Crematorium, Palmerston North.
Moe aio, tatou Papa i roto
te Rangimarie a Ihoa
Serenity Funerals Hastings
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019