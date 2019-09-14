SKEET, David (Skeeto):
Evelyn and family wish to sincerely thank Oncology, Kahukura Palliative Care Team, Dr Luey, Dr Hamilton and staff, Wellington Hospital, Whaiora, Hospice Wairarapa, David's special caregivers, Pam Bailey, David Yule, and Gary Pickering and staff. To all those who gave him such a fitting farewell, who travelled from afar, sent flowers and baking, gave donations to the Cancer Society, and the Ngawi community – we can't thank you enough. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019