SKEET,
David John (Skeeto):
Peacefully at home with Ev and family on Friday 9th August 2019, in his 77th year, after a battle with cancer. Loved husband of Evelyn for 55 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Catherine (Granny) & Lenny Iselin (Aus), Nigel (Masterton), and Sherie & Paul Hyde (Aus). Loved grandad and great-grandad of Erin Grant, Tyla, Kosta, Ayla and Bonnie (Aus); Josh & Adelaide; Reon, (Masterton); Jessica & Steve Morgan, Krystal and Cooper; Aimee Oakly; and Alex (Aus). Friend of Carla Van Duin, Eddie Grant, Angela Elwin and Tony Oakly. A celebration of David's life will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society are appreciated. Messages to the family c/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019