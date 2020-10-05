SHIPP, Dr David John:
MbChB (Otago), Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists.
Dearly loved husband of Kim. Adored father and father-in-law of Mai and Matt, Lan and Bryce, and Pete and Evelyn. Loved grandy of Georgia, Brooklyn, Cooper, Kaia, Foxton, Hazel, Mayer and the late Eva. A memorial celebration of David's life will be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre, Marine Parade, Napier, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via https://cranfordhospice.org.nz/
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020