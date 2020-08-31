Dr David SHIPP

SHIPP, Dr David John:
MbChB (Otago)
Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists. Dearly loved husband of Kim for 48 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Mai and Matt, Lan and Bryce, and Pete and Evelyn. Loved grandy of Georgia, Brooklyn, Cooper, Kaia, Foxton, Hazel, Mayer and the late Eva. A memorial celebration of David's life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at
https://cranfordhospice.org.nz/ All messages to The Shipp Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2020
