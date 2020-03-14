SCHOFIELD,
ZL2ARD. Scout Leader, Brewers World. Passed away March 10, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Shona, loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Denise, Colin and Ang, and Barbs. Loved grandad of 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to all the staff at Mary Potter Hospice at Paraparaumu and Wellington for their love and care of Dave in his last few weeks. Following Dave's wishes he was privately cremated on Friday.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020