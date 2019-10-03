SAINSBURY, David:

Of Koitiata and Whangaehu, formerly of Auckland. Left us on Sunday, September 29, 2019, after a long illness. Business software pioneer, classical and country singer, Hauraki Gulf Sailor, Skier, NZ-all-over Biker and proud exhibitor of prize-winning Australian Lowline Cattle in both New Zealand and Australia. David was in his 85th year. Our thanks to Dr Terry Johnson, Whanganui Hospital, Hospice Whanganui and Summerset in the River City where David spent his last two nights.

"Tis all a Chequer-Board of nights and days,



Where destiny with men for pieces plays,



Hither and thither moves, and mates, and slays,



And one by one back in the closet lays."

Say goodbye to David in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, at 10.00am, on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, to be followed by a private cremation. A wake for David will be held later in the month.

