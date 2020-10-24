ROSS, David Ross:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th October 2020 at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved father of Cherie, Deidre and Katrina. Loved grandfather to Danielle and Darcie, Zayn and Summer, Lily and Ruby. Great-grandfather to Jai and Marley. All communications to the Ross Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A private cremation has taken place, due to COVID restrictions in Australia, David's family will hold a memorial service at a time when travel is able. Memorial service details will be advised. Please leave your details with Croft if you would like to be notified.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020