Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Brackenridge White Rock Rd Martinborough View Map Acknowledgement



ROSS, David Allan (Rossie):Lesley, Lu, Ollie, and families, wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who have supported them during their recent loss of David. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, flowers, baking, phone calls, visits, the marvellous garden girls, and our Palliser Estate family for their support. For donations made to the Malaghan Institute www.malaghan.org.nz we thank you. A special thanks to Reverend Maggie Smith for her gentle guidance and mentoring; to all who contributed to making the celebration of David's life so meaningful and personal, particularly to Jimmy and Dermot who got us sorted; to Peter and Jenny Giddens and their team at the Richmond Funeral home for keeping us on track, and to those who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. We wish to thank everyone who has cared for David during the last 6 years. It has been an amazing journey. A special thank you to Dr Robert Weinkove and Debra Morriss and the staff of the Cancer Unit, Ward 3 Wellington Hospital. Dr Steve Philip and his wonderful team at the Martinborough Medical Centre, and the lovely girls at Unichem Martinborough. A special thanks to Wuss and her team at the Day Procedure Unit at Masterton Hospital for those monthly top ups and looking after David. We also wish to acknowledge the medical support team that looked after David in his final moments. We are comforted that Rossi has touched the lives of so many wonderful people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you. Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020

