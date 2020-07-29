Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David ROSS. View Sign Death Notice



Of Martinborough. On 27 July 2020, suddenly at Wairarapa Hospital, 2 days before his 72nd birthday. Dearly loved partner and best mate of Lesley. Loved husband of the late Wendy Ross (née Liverton). Loved father of Lu and Ollie and loved and respected by their mother Wendy Hume. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A special thanks to: Dr Robert Weinkove, Debra Morriss, all at the Malaghan Institute and the staff of the Cancer Unit Ward 3 Wellington Hospital for their commitment to David's trial; to Dr Steve Philip and his wonderful team at the Martinborough Medical Centre for their care of David over these past years; to Wuss and her marvelous team for their care on those monthly Monday meetings; and the wider Wairarapa Hospital team who were there for us on Monday 27th. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, PO Box 7060, Newtown, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated and may be left at the service, or visit









ROSS, David Allan (Rossie):Of Martinborough. On 27 July 2020, suddenly at Wairarapa Hospital, 2 days before his 72nd birthday. Dearly loved partner and best mate of Lesley. Loved husband of the late Wendy Ross (née Liverton). Loved father of Lu and Ollie and loved and respected by their mother Wendy Hume. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A special thanks to: Dr Robert Weinkove, Debra Morriss, all at the Malaghan Institute and the staff of the Cancer Unit Ward 3 Wellington Hospital for their commitment to David's trial; to Dr Steve Philip and his wonderful team at the Martinborough Medical Centre for their care of David over these past years; to Wuss and her marvelous team for their care on those monthly Monday meetings; and the wider Wairarapa Hospital team who were there for us on Monday 27th. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, PO Box 7060, Newtown, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated and may be left at the service, or visit www.malaghan.org.nz A celebration of Rossie's life will be held at Brackenridge, White Rock Rd, Martinborough on Monday 3 August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Ross family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz Published in Dominion Post from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2020

