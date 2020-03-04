PROUT, David Leslie:
On Saturday 29th February 2020 at Cashmere Home and Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean. David was very much loved by his family; Rachel, Simon, Alison & Richard, Martin, Gareth, Ian & Angela, Robert, Esther, Joshua & Shrishti, Carrie, Thomas, Shannon, Jacob, Lucy, Braden, Rosalia, Corin, Annelise, Jess, Faith, Abigail, Yazmin, Samson, Oliva, Olexa, Oletheia, Danyon, Benji, & Casey. Much loved by his extended family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Johnsonvale Home, Cashmere Heights and Cashmere Home for their loving care of David. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the Prout family may be left in David's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A funeral service to celebrate David's life will be held at The Cambridge Terrace Congregational Church, 44 Cambridge Tce, Wellington, at 11.00am on Friday 6th March 2020 and thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2020