David PRITCHARD

Guest Book
  • "Jaqui and family I saw David Grow up from a Boy to a man..."
    - Ross Ross-Taylor
  • "Dear Jacqui,. So sad to hear of David's passing and my..."
    - Janice Dorne
  • "Dear Jacqui, Sam, John, Sophie, Alice and families Please..."
    - Eddie & Aileen Leo
  • "Dear Jacqui, Sam, John, Sophie, Alice and families our..."
  • "Dear Jacqui & family, Thinking of you all with care &..."
    - John & Sandra Cottle
Service Information
Harvey Bowler Funeral Services
14 Rangatira Street
Otaki, Wellington
(080)-033-2273
Death Notice

PRITCHARD,
David Kennedy:
Of Otaki, aged 72, died at home in Wellington on 2nd November 2019. Adored friend and husband of Jacqui. Dad and hero to Sam and Alice, John and Melissa, Sophie and Ryan, Alice and Gus. Treasured Grandad of Sam, Jack, Lottie and Tom, Georgia, Archie and Ted, and Charlie. A service for David will be held at Southward Car Museum, Otaihanga Road, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 7th November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.