PRITCHARD,
David Kennedy:
Of Otaki, aged 72, died at home in Wellington on 2nd November 2019. Adored friend and husband of Jacqui. Dad and hero to Sam and Alice, John and Melissa, Sophie and Ryan, Alice and Gus. Treasured Grandad of Sam, Jack, Lottie and Tom, Georgia, Archie and Ted, and Charlie. A service for David will be held at Southward Car Museum, Otaihanga Road, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 7th November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019