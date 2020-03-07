David PREDDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David PREDDY.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

PREDDY, David Haddrell:
On March 3, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, and the late Mary and Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Michael Frith, and Toni Dolan. Much loved grandad of Ashleigh, Charlotte, Lizzie, Michaela, and Sarah. Thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to David and family. No flowers by request. A funeral service for David will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Preddy family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.