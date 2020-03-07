PREDDY, David Haddrell:
On March 3, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, and the late Mary and Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Michael Frith, and Toni Dolan. Much loved grandad of Ashleigh, Charlotte, Lizzie, Michaela, and Sarah. Thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to David and family. No flowers by request. A funeral service for David will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Preddy family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020