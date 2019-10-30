PENWARDEN,
David Henry (Dave):
On October 29, 2019 at home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Bev. Much loved Dad of Grant and Jasmin, and Dean and Alina. A loving grandad of Sam, Liam; and William. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel Foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dave's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10.30am, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 30, 2019