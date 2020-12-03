David PENE (1951 - 2020)
  • "PENE, David Erueti: Died peacefully on December 2, 2020 at..."
    - David PENE
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay
4110
068359925
Service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Matahiwi Marae
376 Lawn Road
Death Notice

PENE, David Erueti:
Matua, Tama, Wairua Tapu
Me nga Anahera pono
Me te Mangai
Hei tautoko mai
Ae ene ake nei
Ae
Date of birth April 19, 1951. Passed away peacefully December 2, 2020, at the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Hastings. Loved son of Jock and Hineiaia Pene. Beloved husband of Ana. Loved Daddy of Sonya, and father-in-law to Mark Greening. Loved Papa and Koro to Mareka and TeMaari. Loved step-dad of Kiri, Andrea and Natasha, and beautiful Koro and Papa to Caleb, Caci, Ashtyn, Jayde, Weyland, Presley, Bella, Jasmine, Okauia, Ahuriri, and Joseph. David will be at Matahiwi Marae, 376 Lawn Road, Hastings, where his service will be held on Saturday, December 5, at 11.00am. Thereafter, David will be taken to Waiohiki where he will be laid to rest.
"E kore ratou e kaumatuatia
Penei I a tatou kua mahue nei
E kore hoki ratou e ngoikore
Ahakoa pehea I nga ahuatanga o te wa
I te hekenga atu o te ra
Tae noa ki te aranga mai I te ata
Ka maumahara tonu tatou ki a ratou
Ka maumahara tonu tatou ki a ratou"
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020
