PENE, David Erueti:
Matua, Tama, Wairua Tapu
Me nga Anahera pono
Me te Mangai
Hei tautoko mai
Ae ene ake nei
Ae
Date of birth April 19, 1951. Passed away peacefully December 2, 2020, at the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Hastings. Loved son of Jock and Hineiaia Pene. Beloved husband of Ana. Loved Daddy of Sonya, and father-in-law to Mark Greening. Loved Papa and Koro to Mareka and TeMaari. Loved step-dad of Kiri, Andrea and Natasha, and beautiful Koro and Papa to Caleb, Caci, Ashtyn, Jayde, Weyland, Presley, Bella, Jasmine, Okauia, Ahuriri, and Joseph. David will be at Matahiwi Marae, 376 Lawn Road, Hastings, where his service will be held on Saturday, December 5, at 11.00am. Thereafter, David will be taken to Waiohiki where he will be laid to rest.
"E kore ratou e kaumatuatia
Penei I a tatou kua mahue nei
E kore hoki ratou e ngoikore
Ahakoa pehea I nga ahuatanga o te wa
I te hekenga atu o te ra
Tae noa ki te aranga mai I te ata
Ka maumahara tonu tatou ki a ratou
Ka maumahara tonu tatou ki a ratou"
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020