PECK, David John (Dave):
On August 6, 2019, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved husband of Laurayne. Loved father to Tania, Karl, Serina and Sarah, loved stepfather to Eugene & Deene. Loved grandfather to all his mokopuna. Dear loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt. A funeral service for Dave will be held in Cornwall Manor corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter to Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Porirua. All messages to the "Peck family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019