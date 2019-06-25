PARSONSON, David John:
Of Halcombe. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, in the presence of his family. Aged 78 years. Loved husband of Barbara. Loved dad of Michael and Lee-Ann, and Gillian and Scott, and proud grandad of Scarlett, Charlie; and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jenny and Adrian, and Pauline (Biddy) (deceased) and John, and their families. Messages to the Parsonson family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349 Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of David's life at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday 28 June 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019