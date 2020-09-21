OWEN, David John (John):
Passed away peacefully at home with family on 19 September 2020. Loved husband of Anne and father and father-in-law of Susan and Don, Christine and Barry, Jayne and Neil, James and Tracey, David (deceased) and Fiona Hogg (deceased). Loved grandad of Julianne, David, Richard and Stephen, Jessica, Kimberley and Shannon. Great-grandad of Quinn, Caelum, Khalid, Sam and Phoebe. Messages to John's family may be posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842 or may be left on John's tribute page http://www.tributes.co.nz John's family thank the staff at Wairarapa Hospital, the district nurses and Kahukura for their wonderful support and care. A celebration of John's life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Wednesday 23 September at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we ask that you phone 06 3774505 if you would like to attend the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 21, 2020