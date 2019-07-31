OLSEN, David William:
Died unexpectedly at home on Friday 26 July 2019. Beloved husband and partner in adventure to Jenny Olsen, devoted son of Ann Olsen, loved son of Bill Olsen (dec), loved brother of Joy Menzies, loved bother-in-law of Peter and Caroline Gates, Tony Gates (dec) and Yvonne van der Does, Greg and Sue Saul, adored uncle to Jessica, Kristina and Matthew Saul, loved cousin and nephew to his United States relatives. A celebration of David's life will be held at The Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Avenue, Mana, on Tuesday 6 August at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Messages may be sent to c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2019