Passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020. Eldest son of the late Tu'u'u Nonu Fa'aopega Nonu and Leatumalama Nonu. Beloved husband of Mene, and devoted father of Teariki (Sefo). Brother and brother-in-law of Nancy and Leota (dec), Eseta and Paul, Miriam and Harry (dec), Peter and Jodi, Ruth, Paul and Sarai, Barbara and Ady. Loved and respected by all the Goodwin whanau. A much loved uncle of all his many nieces and nephews. David will be laying in state at 86 Takapuwahia Drive, Porirua. Family service will be held there on Wednesday at 7.00pm. Funeral service will be held at Gee & Hickton's, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Thursday at 10.00am. Private Cremation to follow.



