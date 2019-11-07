MORGAN,
David John (Dave):
Seafarer & Trade Unionist. On 5 November 2019 at home in Masterton, aged 79. Much loved husband of Maggie for 48 years. Loved Dad of Jenny Katene-Morgan and Lindsay. Loved Koro of TeOhomaina, and Ayla. Loved brother of Lucilla (Adelaide) and Robert (deceased). Loved uncle to many. For those wishing to visit, Dave is at home. A service to celebrate Dave's life and work will be held at Copthorne Solway Park, High Street, Masterton, on Sunday 10 November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
"Solidarity Forever"
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019