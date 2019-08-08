MOORE, David Davenport:
Passed away peacefully at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville, on 5 August 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved partner to Purita, and beloved husband to the late Margaret Haumaha. Cherished father to Faye (dec), Ralph, Parekotuku, and Jason. A loved stepfather to Bob, Blanche, and Jeargen. A loved grandfather to 10, and great-grandfather to 25. A funeral service for David will be held in the Karori Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue (off Old Karori Road), Karori, on Friday, 9 August 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2019